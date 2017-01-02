Bihar Government moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of plea against liquor ban

New Delhi, January 2: The Bihar Government on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of plea against liquor ban legislation from the Patna High Court.

Alcohol companies had earlier moved the Patna High Court against the liquor ban.

The apex court had earlier in October stayed the Patna High Court’s order quashing the notification banning consumption and sale of liquor in Bihar.

The apex court admitted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government’s plea and also issued notice to Confederation of Alcoholic Beverage Companies.

The state government had in October moved the apex court challenging the Patna High Court’s order of striking down the Bihar Prohibition of Liquor Act. (ANI)