Bihar government replaces its lawyer hours before scheduled hearing of Shahabuddin case

Patna,Sept26:Bihar government replaced its lawyer in the Supreme court just hours before the scheduled hearing of a petition challenging the bail granted to Mohammad Shahabuddin on Monday.

Facing flak over fielding a weak lawyer in Patna High Court which facilitated RJD strongman Shahabuddin’s release from jail, Bihar government replaced Gopal Singh with a senior Supreme Court lawyer Dinesh Dwivedi.

Opposition had been alleging that Gopal Singh, Bihar govt’s advocate in the Apex Court was not competent to argue the case against seasoned lawyer Ram Jethmalani who will arguing on behalf of Shahabuddin.

Nitish Kumar’s government last week had challenged Shahabuddin’s bail after senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan also challenged the RJD strongman’s bail on behalf of Chanda Babu, the main petitioner.

Both petitions by the state government and Prashant Bhushan were heard last week, following which a notice was served to Shahabuddin asking him to reply why his bail should not be cancelled.

Meanwhile, Ram Jethmalani who is also RJD MP will be defending Shahabuddin’s bail in Apex court on Monday.