Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind: NDA’s nominee for presidential elections

New Delhi, June 19: Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is the NDA’s nominee for upcoming presidential elections, announced BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday.

Seventy-year-old Kovind is a Dalit pioneer from Kanpur. The gathering’s parliamentary board met on Monday to talk about the names for the decision. Head administrator Narendra Modi led the meeting, and BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Sushma Swaraj Nitin Gadkari were among those in participation.

Prior, the gathering constituted a three-part group to pick a possibility for the race. Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh, who are a piece of the group, met Opposition pioneers to examine the issue. The BJP has likewise connected with their partner at the Center, Shiv Sena. Resistance gatherings were, be that as it may, cautious on the issue as the BJP group did not make examine any names with them. Precluding support for a competitor with a Hindutva foundation, the wide agreement among the Opposition is that the hopeful must have solid liberal and mainstream qualifications.

In the interim, a few BJP administrators were called to the national money to go about as signatories for the assignment papers. A sum of 50 nominators and 50 seconders are required to back a competitor qualified to remain in the race. The race depends on the Opposition’s choice to handle their own particular competitor, on the off chance that they neglect to land at an agreement with the decision BJP. Be that as it may, the BJP has the numbers to see its hopeful win the decision.

Ram Nath Kovind is a previous President of the BJP Dalit Morcha (1998-2002) and President of the All-India Koli Samaj. He is a promoter by calling and practices in Delhi.