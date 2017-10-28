Bihar hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to five in Danwar village of Bihar's Rohtas district.

Rohtas/Bihar, October 28: After consuming illicit liquor, at least five people were killed and four others are in critical condition. They are admitted to a government hospital in Danwar village of Bihar’s Rohtas district.

The incident is said to be due to the irresponsible department, which did not keep alert on such illicit alcohol production.

Reportedly, the Shahabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammed Rahman had anyway confirmed the occurrence of the deaths due to illicit alcohol. The Station House Officer (SHO) was suspended in this regard.

Bihar: 5 dead in Rohtas’ Danwar after consuming illicit liquor, 4 others critical. — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2017

Shahabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammed Rahman confirmed that strict action would be taken against the excise department.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police along with the District Magistrate have arrived at the spot and inspected the situation.

This tragedy occurred while there is a blanket ban on alcohol production and consumption in Bihar.