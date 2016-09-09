Bihar is on path to becoming developed state: Mohammad Hamid Ansari

September 9, 2016 | By :

Patna, September 9: Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari on Friday said Bihar is on the path to becoming a developed state and it has registered skill development on a large scale.

“Bihar is on the path to becoming a developed state,” Ansari said after inaugurating the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI).

He also said that Bihar has been moving in a positive direction to achieve overall development.

On Thursday, Ansari visited St. Michael High School here and interacted with the students. He also visited the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Rajgir and interacted with students of the revived university which began classes in 2014.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Man violates liquor law in Bihar: Sentenced to 10 yrs jail
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, security personnel injured
Senior citizen subjugated for entering village head’s house without knocking: Do authorities still encourage feudalism in India?
On Next Diwali, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is ready to receive devotees: Asserts Subramanian Swamy
Resident of Katihar in Bihar dies in the long queue of Noida district hospital
Congress Party
Congress refutes reports of possible rift in party’s Bihar unit
Top