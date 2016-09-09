Bihar is on path to becoming developed state: Mohammad Hamid Ansari

Patna, September 9: Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari on Friday said Bihar is on the path to becoming a developed state and it has registered skill development on a large scale.

“Bihar is on the path to becoming a developed state,” Ansari said after inaugurating the 90th anniversary celebrations of the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI).

He also said that Bihar has been moving in a positive direction to achieve overall development.

On Thursday, Ansari visited St. Michael High School here and interacted with the students. He also visited the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University in Rajgir and interacted with students of the revived university which began classes in 2014.