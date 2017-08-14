Bihar Journalist murder case: SC adjourns matter for Sept 18

New Delhi, Aug. 14: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing in Bihar’s journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case till September 18.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the court that it will file a charge-sheet within 15 days against accused Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin.

On June 5, CBI had appealed to exceed the remand of Shahabuddin in the ongoing case. The CBI earlier on May 29 took Shahabuddin into custody for questioning.

Earlier on May 26, a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district accepted the CBI plea for questioning Shahabuddin in connection with the journalist’s murder case.

Shahabuddin is alleged to have had Ranjan—the bureau chief of a Hindi daily in Bihar—murdered on May 13 last year.

Five persons were arrested in connection with the case within a few days of the murder.

Shahabuddin has several other cases pending against him.

The CBI counsel submitted that it would soon file charge-sheet against Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in high-security Tihar jail in New Delhi.

The premier investigating agency has already filed charge-sheet against seven accused persons in the case while two accused, Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Kaif, are on bail.

