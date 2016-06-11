Bihar merit list scam: Mastermind Bachcha Rai arrested

June 11, 2016 | By :
Bachcha rai
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday refused to grant any relief to accused Bachha Rai in connection with the Bihar topper scam.

Patna, June 11 : Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai, the mastermind of the Class 12 Board merit list scam in Bihar, was arrested on Saturday after he surrendered before the police.

Rai is the director-cum-principal of the VR College in Vaishali district which is being investigated in the case.

According to police officials, Rai, who has been absconding, surrendered near his college in Vaishali and the police arrested him. Police will produce him in the local court by evening.

In the last 48 hours police had raided several places but failed to track Rai.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of Bihar School Examination Board Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh is still absconding, police said. Singh is a key accused in the case and has gone underground after resigning from the Board.

Earlier on Friday, five accused arrested in the case were remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by a local court in Patna.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Man violates liquor law in Bihar: Sentenced to 10 yrs jail
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, security personnel injured
Senior citizen subjugated for entering village head’s house without knocking: Do authorities still encourage feudalism in India?
On Next Diwali, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is ready to receive devotees: Asserts Subramanian Swamy
Resident of Katihar in Bihar dies in the long queue of Noida district hospital
Congress Party
Congress refutes reports of possible rift in party’s Bihar unit
Top