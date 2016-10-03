Bihar New Liquor Ban Policy: BJP welcomes Nitish’s re-imposition of liquor ban law

Patna, Oct 03: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s re-imposition of liquor ban law, adding that a comprehensive legislation is required to be introduced.

BJP leader Sudesh Verma told ANI that the re-imposition of liquor ban law showed that the earlier notification was not correct and comprehensive.

“If you are going to prohibit liquor then you must have brought a comprehensive legislation. It was full proof and this has been proved by the Patna High Court that the notification was not correct. Now that he has said that you take steps to correct those notifications, it’s a welcome step,” he added.

Nitish Kumar yesterday said that liquor ban would be reinforced in the state, and if need be, his government would approach the Supreme Court on the matter.

Asserting that liquor consumption is a social stigma, Nitish said that prohibition would improve society.

He added that one should see how peaceful the environment has become in some villages after the prohibition was introduced, before which there was utter chaos.

Nitish said prohibition is saving people’s thousands of crores as they are not wasting it on alcohol.

The Patna High Court earlier on September 30 declared the liquor ban in Bihar illegal.