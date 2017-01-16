Bihar: All parties in will join hands for liquor prohibition

Patna, Jan 16: Bihar has decided to use three satellites including two of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and one foreign foreign satellite, apart from four trainer aircraft, two helicopters and over 40 drones, to capture the image of the worlds longest human chain on January 21 in support of prohibition in Bihar, officials on Monday said.

“The state government has decided to use all of that to capture the image from four different corners of the state,” an official at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s office told Rediff.com in Patna.

The chain will spread over 11292 km in Bihar to demonstrate public support for prohibition. It will probably be first of its kind event in the country.

A team of ISRO will camp in Patna three days ahead of the event to finalise its modalities to capture the satellite image,” officials said.

Explaining the need for imagery from a foreign satellite, officials said taking pictures of such a long human chain would not be possible using only the ISRO satellite in view of its positioning at the time of the event.

Last week, a five-member team of ISRO from Kolkata and Hyderabad visited Bihar and held meetings with state chief secretary Anjani Kumar Singh on.

The proposed human chain will be from east to west and from north to south Bihar that will cover all panchayats, blocks and districts, officials said.

Nearly 2 crore people will take part, holding hands for 45 minutes from 12.15 pm to 1 pm.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar imposed a total liquor ban in the state since April 5, 2016. After liquor prohibition was enforced more than 16,000 people have been arrested on charges of either consuming or transporting liquor in the state.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, a major constituent of Bihar’s ruling Grand Alliance, on Tuesday decided to support and join Nitish Kumar’s proposed human chain to raise awareness about the liquor prohibition issue in the state.

Main opposition the BJP also decided to join hands after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Nitish Kumar for his policy of imposing liquor prohibition in Bihar. Later BJP’s ally LJP will also join the initiative.