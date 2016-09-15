Bihar police drags body hundreds of metres with rope around neck

VAISHALI, BIHAR,Sept15: Policemen in Bihar tied a rope around the neck of a dead man and dragged his body in footage that exposes appalling insensitivity.

The man was found dead in the river Ganga by villagers in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

The body was pulled out when the police arrived two hours after being called.

In the absence of an ambulance or any workers, the police tied a noose around the man’s neck and dragged him hundreds of metres from the riverbank to their vehicle.

In the video, a large crowd watched as the body was dragged.

After the video was circulated and came to the notice of top officers, two policemen have been suspended.

This is the second incident of the dead being treated callously by the police in Vaishali.

In the same district a few years ago, action was taken against top police officers after it emerged that the bodies of 10 men lynched by a mob were thrown into the river even though policemen had claimed to have cremated them.

Last month, the images of a man in Odisha walking with the body of his wife on his shoulder after failing to get a hearse or ambulance shocked the nation. Dana Majhi said he was denied an ambulance to take his wife’s body back to their village, so he decided to walk.