Bihar : Police rescued two kidnapped sons of Delhi businessman

Patna, Oct 26 :  Bihar Police on Wednesday rescued two sons of a Delhi businessman who were kidnapped from Patna airport on Friday. They also arrested four persons connected to the crime, police said.

“Police rescued both sons of a Delhi-based businessman — Suresh Sharma and Kapil Sharma. They were rescued from a village under Karja police station of Lakhisarai on Tuesday night,” senior Superintendent of Police (SP) Manu Maharaj said.

The father, Babulal Sharma, deals in marble.

Majharaj said that the brothers, had arrived in Patna on business. They were kidnapped by Ranjit Don, alias Ranjit Mandal’s gang. The kidnappers had demanded Rs 4 crore as ransom.

According to the police, Suresh and Kapil were allegedly invited to Bihar by Mandal for a business deal.

Mandal had earlier kidnapped a Haryana-based businessman for ransom but the police had managed to rescue him, also.

–IANS

