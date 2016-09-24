Bihar Police stunned at man who ran con-racket dressed as woman

Patna,Sept24:Criminals are known to adopt various methods to survive and thrive. One such guile and audacity shown by a con-man in Bihar’s capital, Patna has left city police in awe. This man changed his identity and ran a con-business in the heart of the capital city.

Born a male, Avinash alias Goldi dressed like a woman to run his multi-purpose racket. He adopted a new name, Monica. He wore a variety of saris, bindis, fashionable jewelries and applied glossy lipsticks to be what he wasn’t- a woman.

Patna police have arrested Avinash aka Monica for running a fake document racket. But, police officials said that there could be more than what met the eyes. Investigation is underway.

POLICE GET A TIP OFF

Patna SSP Manu Maharaj said that police got a tip off about a person, who was running a racket Rani Ghat area of Mahendru in Patna. The informer also gave a photograph of the person to police, saying that ‘she is actually a man and not a woman’. Police conducted a preliminary inquiry and found the information credible.

Clad in plain clothes, a team of Patna police raided Avinash’s office and apprehended him. Police recovered five bottles of liquor, Rs 10,000 cash, a password protected computer, a colour printer, seals of government officials and several other documents.

Police also seized photographs of Avinash in which he was dressed as Monica wearing saris, suits and jewelries. Police found several video clips of homosexual pornography in his mobile phone.

THE CON-RACKET

Avinash ran a office as Monica to offer various services to his clients, who came from the city as well as distant villages. Avinash smuggled liquor and supplied it to his clients as government strictly imposed prohibition throughout the state.

His services included making of any identification card including Aadhar card and any certificate right from 10th class to graduation, post-graduation, diploma, B.Ed, JE, ITI or any other that his clients wanted. He charged according to the needs of the client, ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 for his services.

Avinash told the police that he was doing this ‘business’ for three years without facing any problem. Youths willing to go abroad were his target clients. While, police were busy verifying his claims and examining the documents recovered from him, they sealed his office.

HOW DID IT ALL BEGIN

Avinash told Patna police that he got the idea of changing his identity from a man to a woman to run this racket during a pilgrimage to Tirupati Balaji. At this temple in Andhra Pradesh, he saw men offering prayers in the guise of women, police said.

Police said that he was very impressed with those men as they had a world of their own. He picked up this idea to run his racket, police said.

Avinash also had a fake facebook account in the name of Monica Kumari. Police are trying to ascertain as to whether Avinash dressed like a woman to defraud his clients or he is a transvestite.

Avinash has three brothers- all of them are bachelors. Police said that he disappeared some three years ago, but when he came back, he was a changed man. He began his fraudulent practice around the same time.