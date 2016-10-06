Bihar : RJD chief Lalu Prasad attacked by BJP for meeting rape accused legislator

Patna, Oct 6: RJD chief Lalu Prasad came under attack of the BJP after RJD legislator Raj Vallabh Prasad Yadav, accused of raping a minor in February 2016 and suspended from the party, visited him on Thursday, a day before the Supreme Court is to hear the Bihar government’s petition challenging the grant of bail to him.

Yadav visited Lalu at his official residence, 10 Circular Road, here in the state capital and was closeted with him for two hours, according to officials.

“Yadav has spent two hours with Lalu discussing in a closed room at his sprawling bungalow,” an official posted at Lalu’s residence confirmed.

Leader of Opposition Prem Kumar attacked Lalu for meeting the rape accused, who was suspended from the Rashtriya Janata Dal after reports of the rape surfaced in February.

“Lalu meeting a rape accused MLA has sent a wrong message. It has insulted women,” Prem Kumar said.

Prem Kumar said it has again vindicated his stand that Lalu has been providing protection to people like Yadav for political purposes.

Yadav is considered to be close to Lalu.

Yadav was released from jail on Saturday after spending nearly six months behind bars. The state government on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of his bail.

Yadav, who represents Nawada constituency in the Bihar assembly, was accused of raping a schoolgirl in Bihar Sharif on February 6.

He was on the run for about a month before he surrendered in a Nalanda civil court.

His bail petitions were repeatedly rejected by the lower court. Following this, he moved the Patna High Court, which freed him on bail on Friday.

According to the victim’s police complaint, a woman named Sulekha Devi had taken her to an undisclosed location in Nalanda and forced her to have liquor, after which she was raped by a man, who was later identified as Yadav.

The woman even offered the victim Rs 30,000 after rape.

The local court in Nalanda in June framed charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Yadav and all other accused persons.