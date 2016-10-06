Bihar RJD MLA Rajballabh Yadav gets bail in rape of minor victim ,CM silent

Patna,Oct6:Three days after Nawada MLA Rajballabh Yadav of RJD, accused of raping a Nalanda minor, was released on bail by Patna High Court, the victim Wednesday said there is threat to her and her family members’ lives and sought to know how the accused got bail after the state government promised to stand by them.

Opposition BJP Wednesday accused the state government of not opposing Yadav’s bail plea.

Yadav surrendered before a Nalanda court in March, after absconding following the alleged crime.

The Class X student, who comes from Bihar Sharif, Nalanda’s district headquarters, and was allegedly raped in Nawada in February, sent a WhatsApp message to the local media Wednesday.

She wrote, “Ab wo to kuch v kar skta h; police v use darti h fir humlog to kuch nahhain… Ab humare aur humare family ko jeene ka koi maksad ni rah gya (He can do anything now; even the police are scared of him… I and my family have no reason to live any longer).”

The victim also wrote, “…I have already died after the incident; please help me reach this message to our chief minister. I want to ask the chief minister, ‘what will happen to us? How will we live now? My career is anyway already over’…”

“How did he get bail if the government is with us,” the victim asked the government in her message to the media.

The girl took her Class X exams after undergoing counselling from psychologists and had cleared it in first division.

Taking on the Nitish Kumar government, BJP legislature party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Rajballabh Yadav’s bail order shows that the state government did not protest the bail at all. The government thought public memory is short and let Yadav come out on bail.”

Indicating that the government had no role in the development, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Getting bail is part of the judicial process.”