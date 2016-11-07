Bihar : Seven children drown during Chhath puja rituals

Patna, Nov 07: Seven children drowned in three districts in the state during Chhath puja this morning. Two girls, aged between 8 and 9 years, died in Barh sub division of rural Patna near Malahi ghat, officer in-charge of Barh police station Manoj Kumar Sinha said. Two other children were saved by locals at the same venue, he said.

Three boys aged between 14 and 16 years lost their lives near Bharpura ghat in river Bagmati in Khagaria district during course of Chhath rituals this morning.

The boys, all friends, went deep in the water, while bathing during morning Arghya of Chhath. As one of them started drowning, two other boys with him tried to save him and all the three ultimately died, Officer in-charge of Chautham police station of Khagaria district Sunil Kumar Sahni said.

An uncle of one of the victims, who unsuccessfully tried to save them, managed to swim to safety, he said.