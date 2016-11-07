Bihar : Speeding train runs over returning crowd of devotees, five dead

November 7, 2016 | By :

Patna, Nov 7 : Five people were killed on Monday morning after a speeding train ran over a crowd of devotees returning home in Bihar, following Chhath puja.

The victims were crossing the railway track when they were mowed down by the speeding Swatantra Senani Express train.

The incident took place near Rambhadrapur railway station in Samastipur district.

The victims included women and children.

“They were run over while crossing the railway track,” Chief Public Relations Officer, East central Railway Arvind Rajak told the media.

Angry villagers took to the streets seeking action against the guilty officials.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Link Aadhaar and book Tatkal ticket for free and pay later
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
Man violates liquor law in Bihar: Sentenced to 10 yrs jail
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked, security personnel injured
Senior citizen subjugated for entering village head’s house without knocking: Do authorities still encourage feudalism in India?
On Next Diwali, Ram Temple in Ayodhya is ready to receive devotees: Asserts Subramanian Swamy
Top