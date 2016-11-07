Bihar : Speeding train runs over returning crowd of devotees, five dead

Patna, Nov 7 : Five people were killed on Monday morning after a speeding train ran over a crowd of devotees returning home in Bihar, following Chhath puja.

The victims were crossing the railway track when they were mowed down by the speeding Swatantra Senani Express train.

The incident took place near Rambhadrapur railway station in Samastipur district.

The victims included women and children.

“They were run over while crossing the railway track,” Chief Public Relations Officer, East central Railway Arvind Rajak told the media.

Angry villagers took to the streets seeking action against the guilty officials.