Bihar SSC board takes exam candidate for a ride by pasting topless picture of a famous actress on admit card

Patna, Jan 13:The education system in Bihar can be quite jaw-dropping. Like literally, leave you in a state of shock. A Bihar female student appearing for the SSC Intermediate Level exam got the shock of her life when she saw her admit card. Her admit card had a topless picture of a famous actress, according to the reports. The Bihar SSC Admit card was issued by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on January 8. The admit card is required for the SSC Intermediate Level exam to be held on February 26. The embarrassing admit card has since gone viral on the social media, leaving the state education authority red-faced.

According to a report in Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, the girl appearing for the SSC Intermediate Level exam received the admit card with an obscene image. In place of her photograph, the admit card contained a topless photo of a popular actress. If you are wondering, what could have led to Bihar Staff Selection Commission to make such a grave mistake, then the reason will leave you even more baffled. Apparently, the girl’s name allegedly matches the name of the actress.

This is not the first time Bihar education has come in the news for all the wrong reasons. Remember, the infamous Bihar Topper Scam 2016 when the state toppers in art, Ruby Rai failed to answer basic questions on the national television. The Arts topper pronounced Political Science as ‘Prodigal Science’ and described it as a subject related to cooking. While the 12th science topper Saurabh Shrestha failed to know about ‘electron and proton’. This led to huge uproar across the nation putting the state’s education system in the limelight. With this recent act of posting a topless picture in the Bihar SSC Admit card of a girl, the embarrassment for the Bihar education system mounts.