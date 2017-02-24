Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman arrested in paper leak matter

Patna , Feb. 24 : Bihar Staff Selection Commission chairman and senior IAS officer of the state Sudhir Kumar was arrested today in connection with the Bihar Staff Selection Commission exam paper leak matter.

Though Sudhir Kumar was quizzed on last week, two days after BSSC secretary Parmeshwar Ram was arrested. Sources said that his replies to the questionnaire to Special Investigation Team (SIT) were not clear to establish the sequence of events to connect the chain.

As many as 6 people have been arrested so far in connection with the paper leak.

The paper was leaked on February 8, following which the exam was cancelled.

The cops began to catch up with those involved in alleged paper leak of Bihar Staff Selection Commission conducted examination on Sunday last after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took serious note and ordered to State Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh and Police Chief P K Thakur to inquire into the case.

Bihar Staff Selection Commission Secretary, Parmeshwar Ram was arrested by the Patna Police after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found convincing evidence against him from his house.

The examination is conducted for appointment of clerks in the Bihar government, the first phase of which was held last on February 5.

According to media reports, the questions were leaked on WhatsApp, an online social chatting platform, as soon as the exam began at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

As many as 27 people have previously been arrested by the Patna police for allegedly possessing electronic devices meant for helping candidates in writing the paper for second phase of the examination.

Last year the state of Bihar was caught up in a similar scam of the Bihar School Examination Board toppers following which Chairperson of BSEB Lalkeshwar Singh , Secretary and proprietor of an Intermediate college Bachha Rai was arrested.

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission was conducting exam for over 17,000 posts of panchayat secretary, revenue worker and clerks, applications for which had been invited on the year 2014.

