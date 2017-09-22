Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test 2017 results out, know how to check results

Patna/Bihar, September 22: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)declared the results of the state Teacher Eligibility Test (Bihar TET) 2017 examination today. According to reliable sources, the results are available on the official website. According to official sources, only 17% candidates successfully cleared the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET). The Bihar School Examination Board officals said that only 16.07% candidates passed the paper I, which was meant to test the eligibility for appointment as lower primary teachers (Class I to V) and only 17.84% cleared paper II, meant to assess the eligibility for appointment as upper primary teachers (Class VI to VIII).

How to check results

Go to the official website https://www.bsebonline.net/. Then, click on “Result of BETET – 2017 has been declared, Click here to view result” tab. Then, enter your roll number and date of birth. Then, you could see the result and take a print out if needed.

According to media sources, around 43,794 applicants wrote paper 1 and 1.68 lakh paper II, that was conducted on July 23 at 348 examination centers across the state. Bihar School Examination Board chairman Anand Kishor said that answer sheets of 11,351 examinees of the two papers were declared invalid due to several reasons, including use of whitener. The cutoff was 60% for general category, 55% for women and backward class I and II, and 50% for SC, ST and handicapped candidates.