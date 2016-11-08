Bihar to pay Rs 11 lakh to martyred soldiers’ kin

Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) The Bihar government has hiked to Rs 11 lakh from Rs 5 lakh the compensation to the kin of the state’s soldiers killed in the line of duty. The state will also bear the cost of the martyr’s funeral, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Principal Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat Brajesh Mehrotra told the media that the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Home Department proposal on the issue.

In September, the state government faced public hue and cry and criticism on the social media over the announcement of Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of each of the three soldiers killed in the September 18 Uri attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

–IANS

