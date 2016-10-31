Bihar Topper Scam : Kingpin Bachcha Rai’s assets may be confiscated

Patna, Oct 31 : The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police may confiscate the assets of Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai, the alleged kingpin of the Bihar topper scam, the state police said on Monday.

“We have sent a proposal to the EOU of Bihar Police to lodge a case against Rai in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and initiate process to confiscate his assets,” said Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj, who is also heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the scam.

Rai, who is one of the main accused in the Class 12 toppers scam, has amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The SIT has requested the EOU to take action against Rai on charges of fraud, misuse of his position and misappropriation of Rs 2 crore.

“The EOU will look into the properties and ill-gotten money of Rai,” an EOU official said.

The state government has set up a separate branch, the Economic Offences Unit (EOU), to deal with the cases of economic crimes.

Rai was arrested in June this year after the scam surfaced and is currently lodged in a jail along with other key accused, including Lalkeshwar Singh, former Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, and his wife Usha Sinha.

Rai, Director-cum-Principal of V.R. college in Vaishali district that produced four fake toppers in arts and science streams in Class 12 this year, has so far denied his involvement in the scam.

According to reports, the V.R. College used to charge Rs 25,000-40,000 for ensuring students got first division, and Rs 1 lakh and more for ensuring their ranking among the toppers in the examinations.

Rai also sold Class 12 certificates for Rs 5 lakh to those who never appeared in the examinations.

The SIT filed a chargesheet in the scam in September.

–IANS