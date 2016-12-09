Bihar Topper Scam: Main accused Diwakar Prasad found dead, relatives alleges murder by Police

Patna, Dec 09: Main accused in the eight crore Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) tender scam, Diwakar Prasad, was found dead yesterday under mysterious circumstances, prompting allegations from his relatives that he was murdered by the police.

His family alleged that Prasad was pushed by cops from the rooftop, leading to his death.

The police officials, however, denied the charge, saying that Diwakar jumped off the building after seeing the cops who had gone to arrest him.

A police team had gone to Prasad’s house to arrest him in connection with a case related to irregularities in floating tender for supply of answer sheets of the Intermediate examination to BSEB.

Diwakar owned a printing press in Patna, which was earlier raided by the member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the scam.

Bihar topper scam 2016 is a corruption scandal in Bihar which came into limelight on 31 May 2016 when the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Arts and Humanities topper Ruby Rai, Science topper Saurabh Shrestha and third topper in Science stream Rahul Kumar were interviewed by television channels and they were unable to answer to basic questions.

Ruby Rai, student of Vishnu Roy College, Kiratpur Raja Ram village in Vaishali district pronounced Political Science as ‘Prodigal Science’ and described it as a subject related to cooking.

Science topper Saurabh Shrestha was unaware of electron and proton and wrongly said alumunium is the most reactive element.

After the video of their interviews went viral, a three-member SIT was formed by the Bihar state government to look into the fraud. Manu Maharaj, Patna special SP is heading the special investigation team (ANI)