Bike ambulances launched in Goa

New Delhi, February 08: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has launched 20 bike ambulances in the state and the two-wheeler ambulances will soon take the roads of Goa.

The initiative is to deal with road and accidents and casualties in Goa and the first 20 bikes will be deployed in tourism belts and other hot-spots. The bike ambulances are equipped with basic life-saving equipment, oxygen cylinders and first-aid kits. The initiative will offer rapid service to places where ambulances cannot reach.

Goa’s Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane said that the number of bike ambulances will be increased to 100 next month. Goa is the second state, after Karnataka to launch such service.