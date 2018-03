New Delhi, December 25 : Two bike-borne miscreants snatched away the mobile phone from Eenam Gambhir, India’s First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in Delhi’s Rohini area.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Gambhir was out for a walk with her mother near her house.

A case has been registered in this regard, said Delhi Police.

Diplomat Gambhir, who is posted in New York, is home for a vacation.(ANI)