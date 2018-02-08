Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades

New Delhi, Feb 8: A 21-year-old youth died after his neck was slit when he was riding his motorcycle, through a thick wire between two police barricades on the road, in West Delhi.

The youth is identified as Abhishek, who worked for a private taxi service and on part time worked as a disco jockey. He was on his way back from a wedding, at about 1 am on Wednesday night, when the accident happened.

Seven police constables have been suspended and a First Investigation Report has been filed, for causing death by negligence, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West.

“There were two barricades on either side of the road, which were joined by a thick wire. As there was no light on the road, he couldn’t see the wire. Those guilty of such negligence should be punished ” said Abhishek’s family.

Police confirmed that there was a cut around Abhishek’s neck and he died on the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aslam Khan said that it was found that there was negligence on the part of the area Station House Officer (SHO), four beat constables and division staff. ” Strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

Abhishek’s mother said, “My boy wanted to join the police force and the police took his life. All those behind the fatal negligence must be punished,”