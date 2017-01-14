Bikini clad female prisoners in Brazil women’s prison filmed snorting cocaine

Brasilia, Jan 14 :A footage that emerged from inside a women’s prison showed bikini-clad female prisoners partying while appearing to snort cocaine, has sparked outrage in Brazil.

The mobile phone clip was captured by one of the prisoners serving time at Curado prison complex in Recife, north eastern Brazil, Dailymail reported on Friday.

One dark-haired woman laughs as she sniffs what appears to be cocaine from a bowl before passing it to a friend on a bunk bed.

Other shots show a woman wearing gold jewellery, while dozens more inmates in hot pants stand around chatting, dancing, drinking beer and even posing for selfies — with no sign of guards, the report said.

The footage sparked outrage online after being handed to local blogger Carlos de Silva who shared it in his Facebook group.

“This is the Brazil of shame. The women were having a party inside a correctional facility. There was a lot of beer, marijuana and cocaine,” he said.

“They had the right to take selfies and just about anything else they wanted to. It’s an insult to all the hard-working women who have to stay at home and work and look after their children. And it’s all paid for by the taxpayer. It’s disgraceful. Prison should not be a party like this,” the blogger added.

Brazilians reacted with fury after the clip was posted online.

–IANS

sku/