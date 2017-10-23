Bilkis Bano gangrape case: Supreme Court asks Gujarat government to notify within four weeks on departmental action against convicted cops

New Delhi, October 23: The Supreme Court asked the Gujarat government to notify within four weeks whether any departmental action had been initiated or taken against the police officers whose conviction was upheld in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

The gangrape survivor needed a grant of adequate compensation and initiation of departmental action against the errant police officers.

The Bombay High Court on May 4 sustained the conviction and life imprisonment of 12 people in the gangrape case while setting aside the acquittal of seven people including policemen and doctors.

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped in March 2002 while she was pregnant, lost seven of her family members in the aftermath of the Godhra train burning incident. Five police officers and two doctors were convicted for not performing their duties (sections 218), tampering of evidence (section 201) of the Indian Penal Code.

The persons who were convicted by the bench are Narpat Singh, Idris Abdul Saiyed, Bikabhai Patel, Ramsingh Bhabhor, Sombhai Gori, Dr. Arun Kumar Prasad, Dr. Sangeeta Kumar Prasad.

A special court on January 21, 2008, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment 11 men in the case. Afterwards, they had approached the Bombay High Court challenging the conviction.

An appeal was also filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the high court wanting harsher punishment of death for three of the convicted on the grounds that they were the main perpetrators of the crime.

On March 3, 2002, the family of Bilkis Bano was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad during the post-Godhra riots and seven members of her family were killed.