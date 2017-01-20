Bill Gates meets Sharif, appreciates Pakistan's effort in eradicating polio

| By :

Davos [Switzerland], Jan. 20 (ANI): Microsoft founder and head of the Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates met Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos on Thursday and appreciated the country's effort in eradication of polio.

Gates said that the Pakistani Government has achieved great success in eradication of Polio virus from the country during the last three years.

While commending the leadership role of Sharif, he said that the Year 2017 would be the Year of polio eradication from Pakistan.

The Pakistan Prime Minister briefed Gates on the measures taken by his government in the national fight against polio.

He said that the ruling government, along with all provincial governments, is collectively involved for polio eradication through a National Task Force.

Sharif said that all resources at federal and provincial levels are fully utilized for achieving a polio free Pakistan and ensuring healthy future generations. (ANI)