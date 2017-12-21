Bill on Triple Talaq will be tabled in Parliament on Friday

New Delhi, December 21: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday said that the bill on Triple Talaq will be tabled in the Parliament on Friday.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had on December 15 said that the Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, to make instant triple talaq void and illegal.

The Supreme Court, in August, by a majority of 3:2, had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is “void”, “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

Once the law is made to make triple talaq an offense, the victims will have the option of approaching the police and the legal system for the redressal of their grievances and for action to be taken against the husband.

(ANI)