Bill paving way for Kambala tabled in Karnataka Assembly.

Bengaluru, Feb. 10: A Bill to pave way for Kambala, the traditional buffalo race held in the coastal districts of Karnataka, has been tabled in the state assembly today.

After Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, people in Karnataka have been demanding an immediate ordinance to lift the ban on Kambala.

Earlier in January 30, the Karnataka High Court had adjourned the Kambala matter for two weeks and advised the petitioner to come back once the apex court passes a verdict on Tamil Nadu’s bull taming sport Jallikattu.

With the clamour growing for revoking the ban on Kambala, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier pitched for the traditional annual buffalo race, saying that the government will issue an ordinance to lift the ban if necessary.

The Karnataka High Court in an interim order, in November 2016, had stayed holding of Kambala on a petition by PETA. The Kannada committee, however, filed an interim application seeking vacation of the stay.

As of now, the case has been adjourned till January 30.

Kambala is a folk sport, held traditionally under the auspices local land lords and households, in coastal Karnataka. The sport generally starts in November and lasts until March. (ANI)