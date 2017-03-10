Bill To Declare Pakistan As State Sponsor Of Terror Introduced In US Congress

New York, March 10: A “strongly worded” bill to declare Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism has been introduced in the United States Congress yesterday, a media report said on Friday.

The bill titled “Pakistan State Sponsor of Terrorism Act of 2015” was tabled by Congressman Ted Poe, who chairs the House Subcommittee on Terrorism, on Thursday.

“Not only is Pakistan an untrustworthy ally, Islamabad has also aided and abetted enemies of the United States for years,”

-Congressman Ted Poe, Who is Chair of the House Subcommittee on Terrorism.

“From Osama bin Laden to its cozy relationship with the Haqqani network, there is more than enough proofs to decide whose side Pakistan is on in the War on Terror.

“And it’s not the United States side. It is the time we stop paying Pakistan for its betrayal and designate it for what it is: a State Sponsor of Terrorism,” Ted Poe said.

The bill specifies the American President Donald Trump to issue a report whether Pakistan has provided support for international terrorism within 3 months.

After that, the State Secretary is required to submit a follow-up report stating that Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism, and if not, he needs to provide a detailed justification as to why it does not meet the legal criteria for such a designation, says the report.

Earlier, Congressman Poe and James Clad, a former United States deputy assistant secretary of defense for Asia, had reportedly wrote in an article that it’s time for a “radical reset” with Pakistan.

It is said that they were of the view that the United States is in “a toxic relationship” with Pakistan and needs to “to finally set limits on its indulgence” towards Islamabad.

“Pakistan has become a quasi-adversary, receiving hundreds of billions through the years in direct and indirect United States support, a strange hostage-like arrangement in which we pay Islamabad to do what it should be doing anyway to protect its own domestic security and buttress Afghan stability,” a media quoted Poe and Clad as saying in the article published on Nationalinterest.org dated March 8.