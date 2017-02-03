Billionaire and Google co-founder Sergey Brin at San Francisco Airport to protest against travel ban

San francisco, Feb3:You dont see a billionaire coming out on the road to protest against the government, joining the masses and lending a support and legitimacy to a protest. But on Sunday that is exactly what Sergey Brin, Google co-founder and world’s one of the youngest billionaires, was doing. Brin joined hundreds of slogan-shouting protesters at the San Francisco Airport as a temporary ban against travellers from seven Muslim countries went live in the US.

At the airport he refused to offer any comments on why he was there, only saying that he was at the protest in personal capacity. Although, he is an immigrant from Russia, from the days when Russia had an iron curtain over it, and it was easy to connect the dots and see that he wanted to the US government to have the policies that allow persecuted minorities some shelter. While the at airport, Brin apparently walked with protesters, cheered them up, and even posed for photos, including one with a baby that also had a placard saying “I want my grandparents back from Iran”.

Here are some of the photos that show Brin at the SFO Airport. (Images taken from Twitter).

Silicon Valley reacts

For the Silicon Valley, the issue of immigrants is particularly important one. It is full of companies that have been founded by first or second generation immigrants. Apple, which is world’s biggest technology company by revenue, was co-founded by Steve Jobs, who was actually a son of a Muslim Syrian, before he was adopted by a US couple. Syria is one of the countries from where the US has now stopped accepting travelers.

The story of many other big tech companies is the same. Google, Yahoo, eBay… the list is long. This has also prompted the Silicon Valley companies to come out strongly against the Donal Trump order that bans immigrants from some countries. AirBNB has said that it will offer free accommodation to any immigrant in distress. Google has pledged money to ACLU, which is fighting the Donald Trump order in the court, Apple CEO Tim Cook and and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have slammed Trump administration and Lyft has donated money to ACLU.