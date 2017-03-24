Biomedical startup launch wearable ECG unit ten3T

Bengaluru, March24:When physician Sudhir Borgonha met biomedical engineer Rahul Shingrani at a writing workshop in Bengaluru two years ago, they got talking about how technology is evolving in the medical field.

The chat soon turned into a discussion on how a medical-grade end-to-end device to help monitor patients could be built. The two were joined by Prasad Bhat, another biomedical engineer, and soon ten3T came into being.

“There were a few technological changes in the market—devices were becoming wearable, computing power (was) increasing and analytics (was) possible. What was not happening was—there was no real play in the ‘medical grade’ side of things…an attempt to produce medical-grade information that could truly benefit a patient,” said Borgonha, cofounder of ten3T and a graduate of St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, and Sloan School of Management, MIT.

Their attempt to produce medical-grade information led to extensive research for two years and resulted in ‘Cicer’, a 9 cm-wide wearable patch with multiple embedded sensors.

“We realised that we could bring all these changes into play and build a truly end-to-end self-enclosed system. Meaning that we build the hardware, the software, manage the data, develop the analytics and bring more artificial intelligence into play. The system would be medical-grade, real time, continuous and completely mobile,” said Borgonha. “We created seven different models in two years, before we settled on this one.”

Cicer, which can fit into an adult’s palm, tracks ECG and respiration in real time and the team is working on integrating oxygen sensors and coming up with a way to track blood pressure.

The way it functions is simple—the signals are gathered from the patch, integrated and then transferred via bluetooth to the cloud and finally to the nursing monitors.

“We have had requests from cardiologists, largely for Holter (portable device for continuous monitoring of various electrical activities of the body), psychiatrists, for monitoring patients who may be having panic attacks, anaesthetists, for post-surgical care, and home monitoring,” said Borgonha.

The Bengaluru-based startup is piloting its solution with four nursing homes in the city. “All components, including early predictive algorithms, are ready. Of course, all components require continuous iteration and are best dictated by beta testing. This is ongoing. (We are) not yet in commercial deployment – only due to the fact we want to ensure we have ironed out the critical issues through beta testing,” said Borgonha.