Biopic of Olympic high jumper T Mariappan to be produced and directed by Aishwarya Dhanush

Chennai, Jan 3 :The first ever sports biopic in Tamil based on the success story of high jumper T Mariappan, who won the gold in Rio Paralympics last year, would be produced and it would be directed by actor Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Dhanush.

The first look of the film, titled “Mariyappan”.

was released by Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter on the new year day.

Shahrukh tweeted “Here’s presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanush” set the social media ablaze.

Aishwaryaa also retweeted Shah Rukh’s tweet, stating: “Thank you so much ! A very happy new year to you and the family.

” This will be the first ever sports biopic in Tamil after Mohd Azharuddin, M S Dhoni and the Phogat sisters.

“Everything looks like a dream for me.

When Aishwarya madam approached me with this idea, I didn’t know how to react.

But my mother and I were over the moon upon hearing it’, Mariappan was quoted as saying.

This movie will certainly be an inspiration for not only differently-abled people, but for those talented athletes who are struggling in rural places as well,” he added.

Mariyappan said ‘Aishwaryaa madam discussed with him about his Paralympic journey a couple of months ago.

“I told her everything I had faced in life till date.

My mother also spoke.

The crew also spent a lot of time with my coach R Satyanarayana on various techniques and training methods’, he said.

Mariappan said he would not be playing the lead role in the film as he would be training for the World championsnhip.