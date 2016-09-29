Bipasha Basu brings healthy food habits to MasterChef India Season 5

NewDelhi,Sept29:During her recent visit to MasterChef India set, shooting for the fifth season of the show on STAR Plus, Bipasha Basu revealed to the judges and contestants how she likes to make her health food yummier.

Well, when you meet the Masters of kitchen, there is always a lot of food for thought, literally! So, while some contestants were excited and awed to see her, others were happy to share their favourite stories of adding nutrition to the tastiest meals.

She instagrammed her picture from the sets saying, “Today on set of Master Chef India Season 5 for Star Plus. Wearing a gorgeous @gauriandnainika outfit! Styled by @stylebyami ! #Mua @pallavisymons and #hair @pinka25. Celebrating Healthy Food! #loveyourself.”

Love & Treat for the foodies and fans!

Catch all the fun on MasterChef India Season 5 starting 1st October, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on STAR Plus!