Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover seen romantically posing for a photo shoot

Mumbai, Oct 15: Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are seen romantically posing for a photo shoot.

The 37-year-old star recently took to Instagram to post a couple of pictures from a photo shoot and wrote, “Working with my love @iamksgofficial makes work even more fun.”

Styled by celebrity stylist and costume designer Shyamli Arora, who has been by Bipasha’s side for a long time, the ‘Alone’ star is seen in a printed dress and beige heels leaning in on her hubby while they ooze a sweet chemistry.

The two love birds are known for often sharing pictures and lovey-dovey messages with each other on their social networking handles.

