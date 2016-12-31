Bipin Rawat, Birender Singh Dhanoa assume charge as Army, IAF chiefs

December 31, 2016 | By :
General Bipin Rawat assumed charge as India's new army chief, while and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over as the new chief of the Indian Air Force on Saturday.

New Delhi, Dec 31: General Bipin Rawat assumed charge as India’s new army chief, while and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over as the new chief of the Indian Air Force on Saturday.
They succeed General Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha respectively.
Separate ceremonies were held on the South Block lawns and at the Air Headquarters.
The new appointments were announced on December 16 by the government.
Chief of Naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will head the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

(ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Army Chief, says curbs on the internet, social media needed to counter terrorism
NCP Majeed Memon criticises Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his statements
Allegations of General Rawat: Jammu Kashmir Education Minister hits back at army chief
Indian troops prepared to deal with China: Chief of Army Gen Bipin Rawat
Time has come to take cue from ‘Arthashastra’, ‘Chanakya Niti’: Army Chief
Major reduction in Chinese troops at Doklam region after truce, says General Bipin Rawat
Top