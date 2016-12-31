Bipin Rawat, Birender Singh Dhanoa assume charge as Army, IAF chiefs

New Delhi, Dec 31: General Bipin Rawat assumed charge as India’s new army chief, while and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa took over as the new chief of the Indian Air Force on Saturday.

They succeed General Dalbir Singh and Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha respectively.

Separate ceremonies were held on the South Block lawns and at the Air Headquarters.

The new appointments were announced on December 16 by the government.

Chief of Naval staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will head the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

(ANI)