Kolkata, Sep 14 As per the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Birbhum district police has launched an app Rangamati, or ‘red soil’ to aid the local people of Santiniketan as well as tourists. The app is named Rangamati, or ‘red soil’, the characteristic soil of the region. It has been named by Ms Banerjee herself.

The name of the scheme, which was inaugurated alongside the app, is ‘Ashwas’, meaning ‘hope’. The police, along with an NGO, has also set up a scheme to help the elderly people living there, a state tourism official today said. The app is meant to help the people of, and visitors to, Santiniketan with information of all kinds about the place, bus and train services, and emergency numbers. The app also has a red button, touching which one would be able to alert the local police.

The administration has said that the app would also be of great help to the students of Visva-Bharati University, who come from all corners of the country and so are naturally unaware of all the facilities available. The scheme is meant to help the elderly people of the region, many of whom live alone. One has to enlist one’s name under the scheme. There are two helplines, calling which up one can summon any help. An ambulance is also kept ready for emergency purposes