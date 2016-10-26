Bird flu : Less chance to transmitted to humans ,Centre issues health alert to states

New Delhi, Oct 26: Union Health Secretary C K Mishra has listed out precautions to be taken to prevent an outbreak of bird flu and offered central assistance if needed.

In a statement issued from his office, Mishra said personal protective equipment should be used by those handling dead or sick birds and persons exposed to the affected birds should be kept under surveillance and provided medication.

Birds in Delhi, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and Alappuzha in Kerala have been tested positive for avian influenza AH5N8.

According to WHO, the virus is considered less risky of being transmitted to humans.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Secretary Devendra Chaudhary said there would be no impact on poultry trade.

Briefing media, he said three states have been asked to follow the ‘Action Plan of Animal Husbandry for Preparedness, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza’.

Meanwhile, no death of a bird was reported from any zoo in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh yesterday.

The monitoring committee, constituted by the environment ministry, said this in a report after reviewing the control and containment of the avian influenza situation.

An official release said, zoos remained closed for the safety of the visitors and measures to control the spread of the influenza are in place.

