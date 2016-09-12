Bisada remains silent , no sacrifice of animals this Eid

Greater Noida,Sept12: A year after Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched and his son Danish seriously injured over rumours of cow slaughter, the Bisadavillage will see a low-key celebration of Eid-al-Adha on Monday, sans any sacrifice of agoat or buffalo. The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has already imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the entire district and made elaborate arrangements to ensure security in sensitive areas.

On Sunday, TOI visited Bisada to take stock of the situation. An eerie silence prevails in the village with most residents reluctant to talk to outsiders. The villagers had called a meeting in the temple over shoddy investigation into the mysterious death of a Class IV employee of a government school. They, however, refrained from making any comments on the Akhlaq murder case. A few local Muslims, when persuaded, agreed to speak but requested anonymity.

“Eid will be different this year. The situation has changed completely in the past one year. Though the local Hindus or officials of district police or administration had not advised us how to celebrate the festival, we have decided against sacrificing any goat or buffalo during Eid in Bisada,” said a local Muslim resident.

“I had a sacrificial goat. But I sold it to evade any unforeseen trouble. We will offer prayers in the mosque on Eid and return home,” said another resident.

Jaan Mohammad, Akhlaq’s brother, said the family has not visited Bisada after last year’s lynching. “The police have registered a case and arrested the accused. We have faith in the judiciary and we hope justice will be delivered,” he said. The family is saddened over the turn of events. “We will not offer sacrifice this year as we are sad,” Jaan Mohammad said.

Sanjay Rana, father of Vishal Rana, an accused in Akhlaq murder case, said the police have registered a case of cow slaughter against Akhlaq family. “The matter is sub-judice and we honour the court,” he said.

The locals who have nothing to do with Akhlaq murder case said they were trying to move ahead from the tainted past. “It was a tragic incident which gave Bisada a bad name. But now people are trying to forget and move on. Everyone wants development and healthy relationships,” said Bisada village’s new pradhan, Hari Om.

In the past one year, Bisada village has seen a lot of ups and downs. On September 28, 2015, a charged mob beat 50-year-old Akhlaq to death while his son Danish was seriously injured.

The family moved out of the village and police booked 18 people for orchestrating the murder.

Police arrested all the accused and filed a chargesheet in the district & sessions court in Surajpur. The case took another turn as the forensic report of meat claimed the sample belonged to cow or its progeny.

Following the report, the court directed local police to register an FIR against Akhlaq and six other family members. A fast-track court is hearing the matter in Surajpur court.

N P Singh, district magistrate, said that the administration rolled out some development projects and took initiatives to restore normalcy in the village. “We organised peace meet, sports activities, plantation drive and cultural programmes where both social groups took part,” he said.