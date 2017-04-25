BitTorrent creator has announced that uTorrent client will integrate with browsers

California, April25:While online piracy has faced some setbacks in the past few years, it seems like Web pirates now have something new to look forward to. BitTorrent creator has announced that uTorrent client will soon make a transition to Internet browsers. Interestingly, users will not have to install separate browser applications to get this experience but will get it from their existing browsers.

BitTorrent creator Bram Cohen has said that the new version of the uTorrent client will run in user’s default browser and will provide a better experience than the current version. Notably, the new version of the uTorrent client will carry some of the elements from company’s now-defunct Maelstrom browser.

Just like regular streaming services available on Internet, the new version of the client will also be able to allow users to stream videos from torrents. However, it seems that the company realizes that pushing out such a major change to the torrent client can easily back-fire if users do not react to it positively. This is why the transition to browser will be pushed out widely only after gaining feedback from users.

