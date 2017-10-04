BitVault, Indian made, world’s first hack-proof crypto-communicator phone by VVDN Technologies to start shipping in November

Gurugram/Haryana, October 4: If you were feeling that your phone is being tapped by someone or someone is listening into your private conversations, then a crypto-communicator is the best solution for it. India is making the world’s first crypto-communicator, BitVault.

BitVault is developed jointly by Embedded Downloads, Ireland and VVDN technologies, India as per a report in Gadgets Now. The Gurugram-based company VVDN Technologies main focus is on the fintech and defense market, which the firms believe need encrypted devices more than anyone else.

BitVault would be available with advanced security features that make the entire device encrypted. BitVault will be produced 100% in India without a single Chinese component and shipped to customers across the globe from November.

Vivek Bansal, VVDN Technologies co-founder, and president said that “We are not calling it a mobile although it makes calls and is compatible with all existing service providers. BitVault is the world’s first crypto-communicator and a blockchain smart device that provides users a secure platform that can only be operated with unique keys generated only by them.”

BitVault uses biometric information that is combined with near-field communication technology. Private and public keys would be created by the person every time the device is used by using iris and fingerprints and these keys are not stored anywhere. All keys for encryption are generated by taking your iris, fingerprints and using Near-field communication. They are generated dynamically and randomly and destroyed upon use. While making a call, it goes through several levels of encryption and each key for encryption is generated on the fly and is destroyed soon after use.

These keys are used for encryption of transactions, communication, and other applications. BitVault would use advanced cryptography in order to enable public key calling and Bitcoin transactions to create multi-layer encryption.

The BitVault smartphone was first displayed at London Fintech Week (June 7 -14, 2017) and will soon be launched in London and UK. The key feature of BitVault is blockchain security that protects the phone’s features like voice calling, video calling and messaging features through private Blockchain.

BitVault uses fingerprint recognition and iris scan, which are secured through Third Party Independent Multilayer Security (3IMS). BitVault is the first smartphone that is made for transactions and is protected through five Bitcoin wallet services. Hein Marais, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Embedded Downloads, United Kingdom said that “BitVault forms its own closed eco-system creating a secure communication not accessible to outside devices.”

BitVault would run on Google Android operating system with blockchain security layer. The phone does not support Google Play Store but comes with its own application store with applications developed specifically for the phone. The phone has a 5.5-inch screen and runs on a 64-bit 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone comes with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. The device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8MP camera on the front.