Bizarre explosions happen off the Digha coast in West Bengal’s East Midnapore 

Kolka,August28: Two mysterious explosions were reported off the Digha coast in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district this morning. Some hotels located close to the coast are reported to have developed cracks on walls, and glass panes shattered from the impact.

The explosion sites are said to be well out in the sea, and not within visible range from the coast.

The sound and shock waves from the explosions caused panic in the tourist hotspot of Digha. People left homes and hotel rooms and rushed out on to the streets.

Police sources said they have found no material evidence on land, reinforcing assumptions that the explosion site was quite some distance off the coast.