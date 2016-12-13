BJD minister Chhuria faces egg attack at Puri

Puri,Dec13:BJD Ministers have been facing BJP protests on their visits to different districts, the latest being Chhuria, who was greeted with eggs on Tuesday.

The saffron party activists threw eggs at the Minister when she was on her way to attend a women empowerment programme. Sources said police detained a few BJP workers.

A few days ago, the ruling BJD activists allegedly pelted eggs on Lekhashri Samantsinghar, a senior BJP leader in Pipili in Puri in the presence of police.

Since then, BJP has been demanding removal of Inspector-in-charge of the Pipili police station and registration of a criminal case under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Sources said, the attack by BJD workers was to avenge the September 13 egg attack on Agriculture Minister Pradip Maharathy in Bolangir. On September 14, supporters of Maharathy had staged a road blockade in Pipili and announced that they would hurl eggs on BJP leaders