BJD MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda fulfills wish of constituent by taking him for a chopper joyride

NEW DELHI,May20: “Would love to fly in a chopper some day – although not privileged enough to afford one today but sure am ambitious enough to get there someday.” This tweet by Sujay Kalpana Pradhan, who goes by the username @sujay365 on Twitter, was “liked” by Biju Janata Dal or BJD MP Baijayant “Jay” Panda on April 17. A month later, Dr Pradhan found himself posting selfies from inside Mr Panda’s personal helicopter.

Dr Pradhan posted four pictures on Twitter on Thursday. Among them, a smiling selfie with a kurta-clad Mr Panda wearing sunglasses and a visor. Dr Pradhan writes he accompanied Mr Panda on his “personal chopper.”

Dr @sujay365 of Rourkela had asked me on Twitter for a helicopter joyride & I’d agreed. Was fun, & my reward: his mother’s Arisa pitha! Yum? pic.twitter.com/gyEmzm0Nhk — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 18, 2017

The politician too tweeted a selfie of the two of them inside the helicopter. Calling the experience “fun,” Mr Panda said his reward for taking Dr Pradhan on a “helicopter joyride” was his mother’s arisa pitha – a much-loved delicacy from Odisha.

I love pithas, but that’s the deal for Odias from afar. For constituents, the heli-ride ticket shd be a bit of on-ground volunteering, no ?? https://t.co/QCRpHto835 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) May 18, 2017

According to his official website, Mr Panda holds a private pilot licence for aircraft and helicopters. In his Twitter bio, he writes he has clocked over 1,500 hours of flight time in a helicopter.

On Twitter, people can’t help but wonder when they’ll be able to hop on a chopper piloted by Mr Panda.

So there you have it: spend some time volunteering in Mr Panda’s constituency of Kendrapara. Homemade delicacies from Odisha, while not essential, may help your case.