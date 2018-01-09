‘BJP a washing machine, cleanses leaders of criminal charges’-Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 09: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar today termed the ruling BJP a “washing machine” that cleanses its leaders of “criminal charges”.

He alleged that the BJP and RSS were known for “violence” and spreading “hatred” and appealed to youngsters not to fall into their “trap”.

Speaking at ‘Yuva Hunkar Rally’, an All India Students Federation (AISF) activist, Kumar said, “There are so many BJP MPs in Lok Sabha with many cases against them. The BJP is not a party but a washing machine which cleanses criminal charges against its leaders.”

He urged the youth, “No matter how many difficulties you undergo in life or anger you have, do not fall into their trap.”

Kumar said, “Read any religious books and all of them say there is a god in every person.

The one who burnt Afrazul to death in Rajasthan has killed the god in him too.”

Afrazul Khan was hacked and burnt to death in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district in December last year. In a video shared on social media, the accused, who was arrested, was seen declaring that he killed the man to save a woman from “love jihad”, warning that anyone challenging the majority community would “meet the same fate”.

Kumar picked a line from Tulsidas’ poem and told the Narendra Modi government to choose between ‘Raavanraj’ and ‘Ramraj’.

“Tulsidas, who the RSS respects, had said Ravan Rathi, Birath Raghuvira (Ravana on the chariot, Lord Rama on foot). BJP should choose between the two,” Kumar said.

Responding to a low turnout at the rally, he said, “We do not have a hired crowd, but people who come out responding to their heart’s call.”

Kumar said Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and the likes of him who had gathered at the event were not aiming for power.

“We are here to tell people that we will be there for each other during difficult times,” he said.