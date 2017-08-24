BJP accuses Mamata of trying to divide Hindu, Muslim on Durga idols immersion order

Kolkata/West Bengal, Aug. 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whacked on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday for interrupting the immersion of Durga idols on Vijayadashami. The Bharatiya Janata Party also said that Mamata Banerjee is attempting to divide Hindu and Muslims by issuing such instructions. Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced an order against the immersion of Durga idols on Vijaydashami during the procession of Muharram that would be seen on October 1.

According to reports from The Asian News International, Rahul Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party would approach the Calcutta High Court aginst the order. “Last year also she issued such directives on the immersion of Durga idol but the high court stayed the order terming it wrong. This time also she is repeating the same. She wants to divide Hindu and Muslim.We will not accept this. We will protest against it and also knock the doors of court,” Sinha said. Another BJP leader Sambit Patra accused Banerjee of doing vote bank politics sidelining the high court’s order.

“She does not care about law of land or faith of communities. She only cares about politics of appeasement and vote bank politics. In the year 2016 also, she had come up with similar circular limiting the immersion of Durga idol. She was castigated by the Calcutta High Court. The high court had categorically stated that this is nothing but appeasement politics. Yet again she is indulging herself into appeasement politics. People of West Bengal will give an apt and befitting reply to her,” he told the Asian News International.

Hours after issuing the order, Banerjee, however, clarified that immersion of Durga idols on Dashami will be halted only for 24 hours. “This year Durga Puja and Muharram fall on same day. Except 24 hour period on Muharram day, immersions can take place on October 2, 3 and 4,” she tweeted.

Earlier, she had said that there will be no immersion of Durga idols on Dashami after 6 p.m. “No idol immersion after 6 pm on Dashami (September 30) till October 1 due to Muharram processions, immersion will resume from October 2,” Banerjee had said in an official statement. The Chief Minister had also issued a similar order last year, however, it was stayed by the Calcutta High Court.