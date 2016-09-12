BJP accuses Pakistan and ISI of conspiring to disturb harmony and unity of India, calls on Centre to take firm action

New Delhi, September 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday accused Pakistan of conspiring to disturb harmony and unity of India.

“Four terrorists have been killed in the encounter which is going on (in Pulwama). There has been constant effort of infiltration. This is a conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere of Jammu and Kashmir. The people have been kept captive under the terror and fear of the separatists. The Pakistani militant and the ISI are involved in this. It is a matter of concern,” BJP leader Ravinder Raina told ANI.

Raina said a conspiracy is being hatched in Pakistan to disturb the nation’s harmony and unity.

“It is extremely dangerous. I think it would raise more concern in the future. Pakistan doesn’t want situation normalises in Jammu and Kashmir. It does not want the people to celebrate Eid. Be it Pakistan, terrorists or separatists, they are the greatest enemy of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They are not only enemy to Muslims, but also to humanity,” he added.

Raina said the BJP-PDP-led government in the valley and the Centre should deal with it firmly.

“I want the Jammu And Kashmir Government and the Centre to deal with it firmly. We should take action against the separatists in the Kashmir Valley. We have to take strong action against terrorism and separatism,” he added.

One more terrorist was killed in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch earlier today.

The total number of terrorists killed so far is four.

In the fierce firefight that ensued, one personnel of Jammu And KashmirPolice was killed while two Army Jawans, one Jammu And KashmirPolice personnel and one civilian sustained injuries.

Firing resumed on Monday morning in Poonch where the encounter started yesterday.

The Poonch attack began when terrorists holed up in an under-construction building close to an Army camp opened fire at police when the latter tried to cordon off the premises.

In another incident, four terrorists were killed at the Line of Control in Nowgam sector of Handwara during an infiltration bid on Sunday.

Kashmir is witnessing unrest post the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.