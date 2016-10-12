BJP activist hacked to death in Kannur after CPM worker being killed

KANNUR,Oct12: A BJP activist was hacked to death in Kerala’s Kannur district on Wednesday, in what is suspected to be a revenge killing two days after a worker of the ruling CPM was murdered.

The BJP has alleged the role of the CPM in the killing of its activist Remit.

Massive police searches are on in Kannur.

On Monday, a 52-year-old CPM worker was hacked to death.

Mohanan K, CPM’s local committee leader, was attacked at his toddy shop by four to five men in a busy market area.

According to police sources, “the attackers were masked men and the attack is of a political nature.”

CPI(M) has alleged that BJP workers were behind the attack and have called for a strike in the district tomorrow.

Kannur has witnessed a string of attacks on political workers since the Left government came to power in May. Over 300 cases of political violence have been reported in Kannur since May.

The Opposition has accused the government of not acting against the growing political violence in the state.