BJP activist killed in Bidar ,Karnataka

AuradNov8:BJP worker Sunil Dongre, close confidant of MLA Prabhu Chavan, murdered in Bidar.

He was attacked by unidentified assailants, a Bharatiya Janata Party activist was found dead in Aurad on Tuesday, a panchayat town in Karnataka’s Bidar district.

Sunil Dongre, the deceased, was found with multiple wounds on his body.

Just two days back, a BJP worker was found dead under mysterious circumstances while he was on his way back to his village after attending meeting in Priya Patna Taluk of Mysore. He was found dead with severe injury on his head.